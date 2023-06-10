Sourcerock Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 1,091,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

