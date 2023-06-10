Sourcerock Group LLC Reduces Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,152 shares during the period. NOW comprises 2.9% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in NOW by 226.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $12,870,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 634,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

Get Rating

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

