Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 199,095 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after buying an additional 2,638,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

SWN opened at $5.26 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

