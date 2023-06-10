SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and $105.52 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.2652988 USD and is down -22.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $73,860,343.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

