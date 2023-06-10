Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.43.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

