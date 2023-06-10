Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $63,412 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

