Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.