Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$174.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,649 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,398 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

