SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

