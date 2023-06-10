Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.26

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.26 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.16 ($0.42). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 34.95 ($0.43), with a volume of 28,163 shares traded.

Staffline Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.22. The company has a market cap of £57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 118,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total value of £40,201.60 ($49,977.13). Over the last three months, insiders bought 662,762 shares of company stock worth $25,237,718 and sold 228,905 shares worth $8,180,002. Insiders own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

