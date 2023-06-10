Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

