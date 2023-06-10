Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Stem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

