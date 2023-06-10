StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -258.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $838,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

