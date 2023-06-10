Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BASE opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Insider Activity

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,420,000. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Couchbase by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

