Stifel Nicolaus Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $160.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.13, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 82.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

