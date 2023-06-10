Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 9th (AGIO, AKR, ALSN, ARIS, FORR, HSC, ISDR, KIRK, LEE, PRTS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 9th:
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.