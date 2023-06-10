Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 9th (AGIO, AKR, ALSN, ARIS, FORR, HSC, ISDR, KIRK, LEE, PRTS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 9th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

