StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of AWH opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
