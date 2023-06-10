StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

