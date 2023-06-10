StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

