StockNews.com Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNS opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

