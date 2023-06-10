StockNews.com Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 627,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 208.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.