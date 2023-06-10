StockNews.com Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 627,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 208.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

