StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

