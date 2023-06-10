StockNews.com Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Buy

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Insider Activity at AstroNova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

