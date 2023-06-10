StockNews.com Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,433,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,821.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,451 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

