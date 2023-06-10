StockNews.com Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Hold

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GKOS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $61,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $17,593,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

