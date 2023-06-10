StockNews.com Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to “Hold”

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Dawson James lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $73.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 65.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

