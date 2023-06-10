Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Position Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,205 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 64,664 shares of company stock valued at $667,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $11.76 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

