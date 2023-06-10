Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Stratis has a market cap of $65.65 million and $3.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.31 or 0.06953817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,983,335 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

