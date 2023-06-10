Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $261.66 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

