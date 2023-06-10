Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) vs. New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Head to Head Survey

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Plus and New Jersey Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 39.25 New Jersey Resources $2.91 billion 1.66 $274.92 million $3.02 16.50

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Plus. New Jersey Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Resources 10.94% 14.22% 4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Superior Plus and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Plus and New Jersey Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 New Jersey Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67

Superior Plus currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 73.97%. New Jersey Resources has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than New Jersey Resources.

Dividends

Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Jersey Resources pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Superior Plus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. The Energy Services segment offers unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas transportation and storage contracts in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

