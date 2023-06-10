Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.24

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and traded as low as $29.45. Swiss Life shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 2,043 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Swiss Life Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

Swiss Life Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.9884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

