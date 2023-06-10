Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.24

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and traded as low as $29.45. Swiss Life shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 2,043 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Swiss Life Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.
Swiss Life Increases Dividend
Swiss Life Company Profile
Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SZLMY)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.