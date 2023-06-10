Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

