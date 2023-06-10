T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,800 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 6.8% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

TMUS opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.