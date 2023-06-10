T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading Down 0.5%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $42.58. 2,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

