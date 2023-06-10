Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Down 23.8%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 23.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,587,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 296,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Takung Art Trading Down 23.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takung Art

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Takung Art by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Takung Art in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in ownership over valuable artwork in the form of non-fungible token or NFT. It provides NFT consulting with respect to the strategic utilization of blockchain technology and NFT launch.

