Tang Capital Management LLC Buys 185,215 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,215 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology comprises approximately 1.2% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 296,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,187. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $200,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

