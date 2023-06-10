Tang Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Tang Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Biohaven worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $572,100,000. RP Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 989,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

