Tang Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 680.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 623,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,795,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

ZYME stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 238,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,032. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Read More

