Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Tang Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for 2.7% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BeiGene worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,877,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 153,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $739,586.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,456 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BeiGene Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.04. 157,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.