Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 720,800 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Tang Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,800 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 202,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,672. The company has a market cap of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.32. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

