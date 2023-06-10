Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253,186 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 4.2% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $65,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $32,353,891 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.