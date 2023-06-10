TD Securities Upgrades Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CCORF stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.