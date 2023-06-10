TD Securities Upgrades Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CCORF stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

