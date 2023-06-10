Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Teradata worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teradata by 151.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 92.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 936.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 357,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Trading Up 1.2 %

TDC stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

