Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $169.82 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $169.82 million and approximately $104.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003021 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 287,759,451 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

