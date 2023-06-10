TerraClassicUSD Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.75 million and $14.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,465,685 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,362,270 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

