TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading Down 2.5%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$139.96 and last traded at C$140.15. 216,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 215,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$143.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

