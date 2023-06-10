The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Increased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.70%.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.