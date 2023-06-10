The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

