The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,268 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 861,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

