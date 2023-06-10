The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,647,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993,299 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $552,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.