The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,634,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,998. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.